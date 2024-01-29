Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has 9-year experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Yaba, Lagos state - The West African Examination Council (WAEC) Nigeria Office, Lagos has announced that 8,285 candidates will write its maiden computer-based test (CBT) West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates in 2024.

As reported by Independent newspaper, Amos Josiah Dangut, the head of national office (HNO), disclosed this on Monday, January 29, during a press briefing at the Yaba office of WAEC.

WAEC conducts the examinations in English-speaking West African countries. Photo credits: The West African Examinations Council, WAEC - Nigeria, Deeper Life High School

Source: Facebook

According to Dangut, the examination will commence on Wednesday, January 31 and end on Saturday, February 17, 2024.

Speaking on the mode of the examination, the HNO stated that plans have been concluded for the examination to be delivered in hybrid mode.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

His words:

“The hybrid mode entails that the objective or multiple choice questions will be rendered on-screen and candidates are required to give their responses on the screen.

"The essay and practical questions will be rendered on-screen, likewise, but candidates will be required to give their responses using the answer booklets provided."

What to read about WAEC:

NUT criticises WAEC’s introduction of CBT

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) faulted WAEC's introduction of computer-based examinations.

The secretary-general of the NUT, Mike Ike-Ene, argued that the country's basic education sector was not ready and prepared for the proposed WAEC's new initiative.

Ike-Ene argued that lack of computers in schools, absence or poor electricity supply, and unstable internet networks would likely hamper WAEC's proposition.

Source: Legit.ng