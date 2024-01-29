JAMB has given its approval to dozens of Computer Based Test (CBT) centres for the 2024 UTME exercise

Bwari, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has shared the full list of the 2024 approved computer-based test (CBT) registration centres across Nigeria.

Legit.ng reports that the list was shared via JAMB's official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday, January 29.

JAMB's 2024 approved CBT registration centres

2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and direct entry (DE) candidates would find the list helpful.

The examination body's tweet reads:

"Kindly click on the link below to access the list of the 2024 approved CBT registration centres across the federation."

As seen by Legit.ng, JAMB accredited a total of 747 CBT centres. This reflects a notable increase from the 613 approved centres in 2023.

The geographical distribution of accredited CBT centres for UTME 2024 reveals Lagos state leading with 80 centres, followed by Ogun with 44 and Oyo with 42.

Zamfara has the lowest count with six centres, while Ebonyi and Kebbi have eight each.

JAMB vowed that any of the approved centres found wanting during and after the registration "will be blacklisted".

Click here to view the full list of approved CBT registration centres.

