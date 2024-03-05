A Nigerian man wants to seek greener pastures in the United States (US) and presumably experience a better life

The man who spoke anonymously said he has no clue about what types of visas that are available

A specialist, Dr. Timothy Ayuba, spoke to Legit.ng and gave an outline of US' migration visa pathways

FCT, Abuja - A 34-year-old Nigerian man would like to be enlightened on the rudiments of immigrating to the United States (US) for tertiary education.

I'd like to jump on the 'japa' trend to migrate to the USA for a university education.

The terrible economic situation in Nigeria is making me to lose it. I fear I cannot cope anymore. I come from an economically-disadvantaged home and my parents are in their 60s. They ought to have been eating the fruit of their labour, but Nigeria is not rewarding my hardwork.

What is a US visa? What are the common types of US visas? How would I be deemed admissible? Then, what are the qualifications that matter?

Please, bear in mind that I already have a first degree in Psychology from the University of Ibadan (UI), Oyo state, southwest Nigeria.

I believe pursuing further education in the US would enable me to learn new approaches to handle different situations and make me grow massively as an individual.

Kindly enlighten me on the suitable available visas. Thank you.

How to get US student visa, expert intervenes

Timothy Ayuba is a highly accomplished professional with a diverse background in economics, finance, and public policy.

Dr. Timothy, who is an admission expert, is currently pursuing additional training in public policy at the Andrew Young School of Policy Studies, Georgia State University, USA.

Let me offer a little perspective. First, the candidate who would like to migrate to the US should know what they need a visa for and what exactly a visa is.

For clarity, the visa is simply that document that takes you to the border point in another country until admissibility is determined.

That being said, the focus now is to describe what circumstances would make such a person admissible. In that regard, the category of visa and personal circumstances of the intending applicant come into play. Thus, let me summarise as follows that migration has two major pathways:

As a non-immigrant. As a migrant.

As a non-immigrant, you are looking to study with the view to picking up skills through education or a temporary holiday visit.

However, as a migrant, you want to express interest in becoming a permanent resident in the US. In this case, you would need to demonstrate why you are an ideal candidate.

There are the EB1 and the EB2 visas, both of which simply imply that you want to make clear your intention to come to the US because you believe strongly that you have a clear purpose and you can prove that purpose beyond a mere desire.

Therefore, your qualification is what matters here in terms of degree, work experience, research abilities, awards, and ability to write your own story to explain why the US should grant you a visa.

The applicant must, first of all, have a curious mind to go to the US website and read to learn before discussing with a consultant.

Read about student visas

