A winner has emerged in the 2024 Martin Luther King (MLK) Creative Arts competition organised by the United States Embassy in Abuja

The US embassy, in a statement recently released, announced Crade2Harvard International School as the winner of the 2024 edition

Crade2Harvard International School dusted off competition from other schools participating in the contest to emerge victorious

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

FCT, Abuja - Crade2Harvard International School has been declared the victor of the 2024 Martin Luther King (MLK) Creative Arts competition, as announced by the United States Embassy in Abuja.

The event, held on Thursday, January 18, at the US Embassy in Abuja, featured participants from five different schools.

Cradle2Harvard Int’l School is an Abuja-based secondary school with a UK and US-based curriculum. Photo Credit: Cradle2Harvard

Source: Facebook

According to a Letter of Invitation by the Embassy, signed by its Country Education Specialist, Folashade Adebayo, it states:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Dr. Kings remembrance is an important event, which presents an opportunity to reflect on his contributions through non-violent approach to civil rights and freedom of speech.

“Your school will have five minutes for its presentation, a panel of judges will grade each performance on its merit from the students and a final winner will emerge.”

The Embassy's Public Diplomacy Section organised an event that called upon various schools to showcase their creative talents through spoken word performances, short playlets, poem presentations, singing, or rapping.

After the presentations, Cradle2Harvard International School emerged as the victor.

Their spoken word performance, featuring a six-member cast, impressed the judges, audience, and fellow diplomats, earning them a resounding applause.

Ellone Ijeoma Afor, the leader of the Cradle 2 Harvard Poetry Club, expressed that the school's strong showing in the competition showcased the students' unwavering commitment to upholding the founders' vision and the hard work of their coach, Ms. Tamara Dogubo.

Afor, describing today's performance as a moment where 'Martin Luther King resurrected at the American Embassy,' attributed the achievement to the dedication of the school's President, Mr. Phrank Shaibu, in promoting creative and performing arts.

174 bags first class as OOU graduates 11,896 students

In another report from the 2021/2022 academic session, 76 graduates at Olabisi Onabanjo University earned first class.

While in the year 2022/2023 session, 98 graduates earned first class, the vice-chancellor of the University, Professor Ayodeji Agboola, confirmed.

During a briefing with newsmen, Agboola spoke against the "Japa" syndrome and urged Nigerians to unite and "develop this nation and make it great."

Source: Legit.ng