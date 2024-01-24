Privileged Nigerians have been urged to purchase UTME forms for indigent students in the country.

UTME - A Nigerian-Canadian woman, Isioma Blankson, has called on privileged citizens to purchase the UTME forms for indigent students in the country.

Blankson advocates for the establishment of online communities dedicated to nurturing the aspirations of young minds.

The compassionate mother of six made the call in a video shared on her TikTok handle @@rohe_rnurse

On her part, Blankson has paid for WASSCE for about 50 students and helped returning tertiary students with stipends.

She disclosed that she's planning to set up a foundation soon so she can help more indigent students fulfil their educational dreams and achieve their ambitions.

Among the multitude of messages she receives, approximately 85% are desperate calls for help. A poignant concern emerges—financial limitations shackle the dreams of young minds eager to register for WAEC and JAMB. With looming JAMB registration deadlines, the urgency becomes palpable.

The call extends beyond digital borders, reaching out to honourable individuals, businessmen, and businesswomen. The mission is clear: support 5 to 10 students in their educational pursuits by providing JAMB registration assistance.

Blankson emphasizes that this is not merely an act of kindness but a commendable step towards securing the future.

Nigerian lawmaker announces free UTME registration forms

Legit.ng earlier reported that Hon Akinyode Abidemi Oyenusi, a member representing Ife North in the Osun state House of Assembly, announced Ireyode JAMB (UTME) form 2024 for students who are seeking admission into tertiary institutions.

Oyenusi said the application to get the free UTME form would start from Monday, January 22-Friday, January, 26.

The deputy speaker said interested students should visit the Ireyode constituency office, along Moro junction, the Second building beside the Central Mosque, Moro, to obtain the form.

Free UTME registration for people with disabilities

JAMB offered free registration and support for persons living with disabilities (PLWD) in the upcoming 2024/2025 2024/2025 UTME exercise.

Ishaq Oloyede, the JAMB registrar, noted that this move was part of the efforts to support individuals facing various disabilities

