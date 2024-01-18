A lecturer has achieved a great feat at the University of Lagos during its 54th convocation ceremony

Dr. Ige Aminat Olawunmi, a lecturer at LASU emerged as the overall best student at UNILAG

She bagged the best doctorate of Philosophy Ph.D student in Mathematics, at the prestigious institution

Congratulations have continued to pour in for Dr. Ige Aminat Olawunmi, who emerged as the University of Lagos (UNILAG’s) overall best doctorate of Philosophy Ph.D student in Mathematics.

Dr. Ige Aminat Olawunmi has shared details about her inspiring journey from divorce to academic excellence. Photo credit: @thedemola_, @Yoruba2theworld

She has revealed how she experienced marital turbulence while pursuing her academic dreams.

Ige, a lecturer at the Lagos State University (LASU) who was the cynosure of eyes during the 54th convocation ceremony held, on Thursday, January 18, disclosed how she suffered divorce and remarried during her academic voyage, Daily Trust reported.

“On this Phd program, I got divorce, suffered depression, two armed robbery attacks, surgeries and several bouts of malaria. However, for every step backwards, I took three forwards recovery,” she said.

The awardee narrated her ordeal, adding that she battled health challenges, but survived all during her pursuit of her Ph.D program, thanking her supervisors for their support.

However, she urged the federal government and state governments to support the education sector, calling for the proper welfare of university lecturers.

