JAMB registrar has explained simple ways students sitting for the 2024 UTME would escape extortion from private schools

Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, in an interview on Monday, urges candidates to go to the school centres and register

He however maintained that JAMB's major challenge is that the UTME exam is not a "school-based examination"

The registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede, has decried the extortion of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates by some private secondary schools.

Oloyede, made this assertion when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Monday, January 22.

The JAMB boss lamented that these private schools mismanage the data of candidates and still collect huge sums of money as registration fees.

He however urged candidates meant to sit for this year's exam to register individually with his or her phone.

“What we are calling on the candidates to do is that they should go to the centre and register. But one very important thing that we are facing now with students either with disabilities or without disability is that UTME is not a school-based examination.

“There are private secondary schools who are extorting the candidates, they will take 10,000, 20,000 and they say JAMB form whereas they pay just 6,000 or 7,000 as the case may be. They are mismanaging the data of the candidates,” Oloyede said.

