In today's digital age, accessing your West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and NECO Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) results has become more convenient than ever.

In this article, we will explore three straightforward ways to check your WAEC and NECO results using your mobile device.

How to check WAEC results online

This is a hassle-free method for accessing your WASSCE through the examination council’s website:

Go to WAEC Result Checker’s portal: www.waecdirect.org.

Enter your Examination Number

Select the appropriate Examination Type, e.g. May/June

Select Exams Year, e.g. 2023

Click on Check Result.

If you have complaints, send a message to: customersupport@vatebra.com, Tel: 01-9049320, 0700VATEBRA (0700 828 3272)

How to check WAEC results via SMS

Below are the simple steps to follow if you opt to check the results via the SMS option:

Type WAEC*ExamNo*PIN*ExamYear on your phone’s SMS app

Send to 32327

You will receive a message instantly containing your WAEC statement of result

Example: WAEC*4250101001*123456789012*2007

Note: Ensure you adhere strictly to the format above. There should be no space in the message. Also, Short Message Service (SMS) charges apply when checking your WASSCE result using this method. SMS costs N30 only. This service is available for MTN, Airtel, and Glo subscribers.

You must also purchase the WAEC Direct Scratch card to check your result via text message. The scratch card PIN is needed in the PIN section of the SMS you will send to 32327. You can purchase the PIN here.

You may check your result up to a maximum of five times using one e-PIN. To check further after exhausting the allowed five times, you will need to purchase another e-PIN, which will entitle you to another five result checks.

How to check NECO results online

NECO results are usually released a few weeks after the examination. In this section, we will guide you through the process of checking your NECO (National Examinations Council) results with ease and convenience.

Go to NECO Results Portal: https://results.neco.gov.ng/

Select your examination year and examination type

Enter your Token

Enter your Registration number

Click on the "Check my result" button

Note: Every candidate is given a token for their exam, which can be used five times. If a candidate wishes to check their results more times, they can purchase a token from the results portal page.

You can also reach out to NECO if you have other complaints via this support email: support@neco.gov.ng

How to resolve common errors experienced while checking results online

One of the few common errors students may encounter while checking their results online is incorrect user credentials, such as an incorrect username or password.

Another is issues with the website or platform itself, such as slow loading times or errors in the user interface, which usually make students anxious, according to Fasina Daniel Oyewale, a 100-level student of the University of Ibadan (UI).

Oyewale, who experienced this recently, before gaining admission into UI, advised students on what to do when faced with such challenges:

"The first step is usually to contact the website's support team for assistance," he said.

"It's also important to double-check that all the information entered is correct and to ensure the network connection is stable."

Is it safe to check results on WAEC, NECO online portals?

Another concern of students and other stakeholders is the security of the online results-checking portals, especially after the controversy that trailed the UTME results of Ejikeme Mmesoma.

Onayemi Hakeem, a Python developer and founder of Styleit Africa and Codinit Technology Ltd., said WAEC and NECO portals are secure.

"NECO is hosted on Vercel. WAEC is built with ASP.Net and hosted on Microsoft. These two hosting sites have their security measures up to the database, which are updated regularly. Most especially, Microsoft is very secure," Hakeem said.

The tech expert reiterated that the two portals have security features that make them secure platforms.

"Therefore it will be very difficult for scammers to infiltrate into their database," he added.

Education expert recommends best way to check WAEC, NECO results

Meanwhile, Prince Adesegun Ogungbayi, the Board Chairman of MIMS College, Lagos, said WAEC and NECO should send results to the email addresses of the students.

He told Legit.ng exclusively:

"So far, all candidates' phones and email addresses have been used in the process of registration for the examination, it shouldn't be difficult for WAEC and NECO to send results to candidates with registration fees paid.

"Candidates are not supposed to be stressed to be sending SMS messages to any number for the purposes of checking results or buying scratch cards. Rather, they should be able to receive their results without stress or fears, so far they have paid the required registration fees for the conducted exams."

