Some students of Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State are reportedly sick

This is due to reports of food poisoning as confirmed by a parent from the leading institution in Nigeria and Africa

However, the management of the institution, in a statement issued on Monday, January 22, debunked the reports and maintained that there is no outbreak in the school and the students are well

A report published on Saturday, January 20, has it that hundreds of students of Covenant University, situated in Ota, Ogun state, have reportedly been hospitalised.

Covenant University Students ‘Hospitalised’ Over Suspected Food Poisoning, Management Reacts. Photo credit: Covenant University

Source: Facebook

Premium Times reported that this is due to suspected food poisoning in the institution’s butteries.

Multiple sources hinted that the school’s medical centre has been filled up due to the number of affected students.

However, the university's silence raises concerns among parents and stakeholders.

Parent confirms an outbreak in the institution

Meanwhile, a parent, who pleaded anonymity, for fear of victimisation of the child, confirmed the development on Saturday.

The parent who is a resident abroad, stated that the student is recovering in the school.

The source said:

“We have had difficulties reaching our child since we received the news. But earlier today (Saturday), we got through to our child who confirmed being affected by the food poisoning but is now recovering well and is fairly stable."

But reacting swiftly to the development, the management of Covenant University, in a statement signed on Monday, January 22, debunked the reports and insisted that the students are hale and hearty.

Part of the statement shared on the Facebook page of the university reads thus:

"Our students are well, and we are focused on ensuring they are in the right frame of mind to successfully undertake their upcoming examinations.

"We request our esteemed parents and guardians to pray along with their wards as they prepare for the forthcoming examinations."

Source: Legit.ng