Dr. Dominic Nwankwo surprises his former teacher with more than just a car as a token and appreciation

The generous gesture by the former student in Anambra state reflects the impact of mentorship by teachers

It further challenges the conventional belief that teacher rewards are reserved for heaven, illustrating the profound bond forged through education and mentorship

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

In what could be described as a heartwarming gesture, Dr. Dominic Nwankwo, a former student of St. John Bosco Seminary in Anambra state, defies the norm by presenting a brand new car to his former teacher, Monsignor Sylvester Mgbemfulu.

A student has gifted his old teacher a brand new car with a fueling allowance for 1 year. Photo credit: Dr. Dominic Nwankwo

Source: Facebook

Dr. Nwankwo not only gifts the car but also surprises Msgr. Mgbemfulu with a monthly allowance of N100,000 for a year's worth of car fuel, N50,000 for immediate maintenance, and a three-year insurance policy, Leadership reported.

The generous student, Dr. Nwankwo is accompanied by notable figures, including Mr. Valentine Obienyem, Comrade Celestine Oguegbu, and Sir Chidubem Iloghalu, showcasing the support from the school’s Old Boys Association.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The event occurred at the St. John Bosco Seminary in Isuaniocha, Awka-North local government of Anambra state.

Making the presentation at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, Nibo, Awka-South LGA on Wednesday, January 10, Dr. Nwankwo expressed his deepest appreciation for Msgr—Mgbemfulu’s guidance and mentorship.

Reacting, Msgr. Mgbemfulu, who was overwhelmed by the gift, acknowledged the significance of nurturing student relationships.

He expressed his heartfelt gratitude and prayed for God’s continued guidance upon all his former students.

Msgr. Sylvester Mgbemfulu's Priestly Journey

Msgr. Mgbemfulu, ordained in 1974 by Francis Cardinal Arinze, spent most of his active priestly years in seminaries, dedicating over forty years to teaching Chemistry.

"Don't return it": Teacher emotional after opening note her student gave her

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Adaobi Amadi, a Chemistry teacher, has melted hearts after displaying the note one of her students handed her on the first day of school.

Sharing the note on X, Adaobi stated that she didn't open it at first and just put it in her bag but found it while searching for something.

The note is a New Year felicitation from the thoughtful student. The girl showered prayers on her teacher and attached N300 as a gift.

Taraba to make master’s degree minimum qualification for secondary school teachers

Meanwhile, Taraba state governor, Dr Agbu Kefas, has announced plans to introduce a new academic qualification for primary and secondary school teachers.

Kefas said a master’s degree will be the minimum academic qualification for secondary school teachers in the state, The Punch.

The governor added that the minimum academic qualification for primary school teachers will be a university first degree.

Source: Legit.ng