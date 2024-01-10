A Chemistry teacher has shared the heartwarming note she received from her student on the school's resumption day

Upon opening it, she found some money and a message from the thoughtful female student that made her emotional

She contemplated returning the money with extra and sought advice from netizens on what to do

Adaobi Amadi, a chemistry teacher has melted hearts after displaying the note one of her students handed her on the first day of school.

Sharing the note on X, Adaobi stated that she didn't open it at first and just put it in her bag but found it while searching for something in her bag.

The note is a New Year felicitation from the thoughtful student. The girl showered prayers on her teacher and attached N300 as a gift.

Adaobi seeks advice on what to do

Describing the gesture as beautiful, Adaobi sought advice from netizens on the next action to take.

She considered returning the money with an addon but did not want a situation where other students would like to replicate it to take advantage of her response.

"It's such a beautiful gesture... but I'm thinking to return the money (with a little extra ofcourse). She's not a 'rich kid' and this might have been her transport money or something.

"But I'm wondering... wouldn't it hurt her feelings if I return it?

"Also, wouldn't adding extra make other students think this might be a potential money doubling scheme for them to cash out from?

"What to do?" she wrote.

People offered teacher Adaobi Amadi advice

@Oluwanonso_Esq said:

"Keep the money but don't spend it. It's now a memorabilia with high sentimental value and no longer an economic instrument."

@Jes_see_kah said:

"You know it's okay to accept it and keep it, it's a well thought gift. You can decide to gift her much much later in the term when she might have even forgotten that way she'll always know that her small gesture was always remembered."

@obi_fedrick said:

"Keep the cash then give her sometimes like a month or 2 then buy her a gift,

"U are a teacher u will know the little thing she lack in school, E.g books, shoes, mathset etc."

@leo_documentary said:

"Receive the gift.. reach out to her and let her know you appreciate the gesture and it was nice of her (the thought).

"Then later in the term when she must have forgotten, get her your own gift.

"It's such a beautiful gesture ."

Teacher in tears after opening note pupil gave her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a teacher was moved to tears over the note her pupil gave her.

In a Facebook post on Friday, December 1, Akie wondered how she would repay the pupil's thoughtfulness.

She marvelled at the love shown to her. According to Akie, she taught the pupil last term, adding that the kid is doing great in her studies. Akie wrote:

"How do I repay this pupil? This love is something else..."

