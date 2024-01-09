Governor Agbu Kefas said the National Certificate of Education (NCE) will soon cease to be the minimum requirement for teaching in Taraba state.

Kefas said a master’s degree will be the minimum academic qualification for secondary school teachers

The governor added that the minimum academic qualification for primary school teachers will be a university first degree.

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Taraba state, Jalingo - Taraba state Governor, Dr Agbu Kefas, has announced plans to introduce a new academic qualification for primary and secondary school teachers.

Kefas said a master’s degree will be the minimum academic qualification for secondary school teachers in the state, The Punch.

Taraba governor says secondary schoolteachers must have master’s degree Photo Credit: @GovAgbuKefas

Source: Twitter

The governor added that the minimum academic qualification for primary school teachers will be a university first degree.

“In no distant time, primary schoolteachers in the state must be first degree holders while secondary school teachers must have a minimum of master’s degree to enhance the quality of education in the state.”

He made these known during a dinner with journalists in Jalingo on Sunday, January 7.

The governor said the National Certificate of Education (NCE) will soon cease to be the minimum requirement for teaching in the state.

Kefas also said his administration will reintroduce the study of History as a subject in the basic education curriculum in schools.

“We are going to reintroduce History studies in our primary and secondary schools in the state to lay a solid foundation for accelerated development.”

The governor urged journalists to monitor the implementation of the state government’s free education policy in primary and secondary schools to ensure that all the school administrators were doing the right thing.

US invites Nigerian teachers to the Fulbright teaching excellence programme

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Fulbright Teaching Excellence and Achievement Programme invited Nigerian teachers and others for a six-week professional learning program in the United States.

The programme features academic seminars at a host university and co-teaching placements at area schools.

According to FTEAP, the programme is for secondary-level educators from participating countries and territories.

Reps member calls for teachers' salary increment

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on University Education, Abubakar Fulata, urged the Federal government to increase the salary of primary, secondary and university teachers in the country.

Fulata said no primary school teachers should earn less than N250,000, N500,000 for secondary school teachers and N1 million for university lecturers as monthly remuneration.

He added that it is important to encourage Nigerian teachers by paying them adequately.

Source: Legit.ng