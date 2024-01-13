General Christopher Gwabin Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), has conveyed profound dismay at the unexpected passing of Mallam Isa Gusau, who served as the Special Adviser on Public Relations and Strategy to the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum.

His reaction was captured in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Saturday, January 13.

CDS Musa hailed the deceased for his great communication activities for the Borno state government. Photo Credit: DHQ

According to him:

"His death is a personal loss to me having known and related very well with the deceased during my tour of duty as Theatre Commander, Operation HADIN KAI in Maiduguri, Borno State.

"There was no doubt that late Mallam Isa Gusau deployed his warm disposition, sharp mental acuity, and persuasive communication skills to impact positively on the relationship between the state government and the citizenry in the crisis-hit Borno state."

The Chief of Defense Staff emphasised that Malam Isa Gusau's dedication to enhancing media relations between the military and the citizens of Borno state is noteworthy and unforgettable.

The CDS highlighted that Malam Isa Gusau's commendable service to two consecutive Borno state administrations is well-documented and will be a notable reference for years.

He said:

"I commiserate with his immediate family, relations,friends and indeed the media world over this bereavement which has sparked off torrents tributes from far and near.

"My heart particularly goes out to the Vice President, H. E. Kashim Shettima, GCON, as well as the governor of Borno State, H.E Professor Babagana Zulum, and the people of Borno and Zamfara States respectively."

General Musa acknowledged the loss of an exceptional individual, expressing solace in the knowledge that the departed lived a profoundly productive, influential, and satisfying life that serves as a commendable example.

