The Plateau State University, Bokkos has announced Monday, 8th January 2024 as the resumption date for academic activities

The University Public Relations Officer, John Agam, said the institution has put security measures in place to ensure the safety and protection of staff and students.

The security measures became necessary after gunmen attacked communities in three Local Government Areas and killed over 150 residents

Plateau state, Bokkos - The Plateau State University, Bokkos has tightened its security to protect students and staff members after gunmen attacked 25 communities in the state.

The University Public Relations Officer, John Agam, disclosed this in a statement while announcing the resumption of academic activities after the Christmas and New Year break, The Punch reported.

According to the statement, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Matur Malau Bernard was quoted to have said:

“While assuring members of the University community that far-reaching measures have been taken to address the security situation in and around the university, management has deployed a detachment of the Special Task Force of Operation Safe Haven Bokkos Area Command, siting of the Police Station around the university, deployment of operatives of the Civil Defence Corp, and recruitment of members of the hunters association of Nigeria and recent training on security operations for the internal security of the University, all to beef up security on the campus.

