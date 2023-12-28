The King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) is offering Nigerians and other international students a fully-funded scholarship

The scholarship programme covers tuition, monthly living allowance, accommodation, medical and dental coverage, etc

The KAUST Fellowship also gives support to those who would like to relocate to the country, (Saudi Arabia)

Saudi-Arabia- KAUST Fellowship is a scholarship programme where every admitted student at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) Saudi Arabia gets to enjoy fully-funded scholarships.

The Tuition-Free Graduate Program offers a lifetime opportunity to live on the shores of the Red Sea, conducting research in state-of-the-art research centres.

According to the University website, the KAUST Fellowship covers the following:

Full Free Tuition Support

Monthly Living Allowance (From $20,000 to $30,000 annually, depending on qualifications and degree progress)

On-Campus Housing

Medical and dental coverage

Relocation Support

Applications open for 2024 fall

The application deadline for PG Diploma, MS, MS/PhD, and PhD degree applicants for Fall entry is 13 January 2024 for Round 1 applicants.

Graduate admissions requirements

Official university transcripts

Curriculum Vitae (CV)

Statement of purpose

Three letters of recommendation

Official TOEFL or IELTS Academic score

Official GRE scores (GRE submission is encouraged and will enhance an application, but it is not compulsory)

