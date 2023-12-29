United States Illinois Wesleyan University (IWU) has opened its portal for free applications for fully funded undergraduate and merit scholarships

The scholarships, which are opened to international students, including Nigerians, range from $16,000 to $30,000 per year and can be renewed for up to four years

Applications for the scholarships are free, and submitting a standardised test score is optional, while other scholarship guidelines are to be followed

Illinois Wesleyan University (IWU) in the United States has opened its portal for fully funded scholarships for undergraduates and merit scholarships from $16,000 to $30,000 per year and are renewable for up to four years.

The application for the scholarship is free, and it is optional to submit a standardised test score. Your application will be reviewed.

US' Illinois Wesleyan University scholarship guidelines

Below are the basic rules for applying:

One of the following applications (one application is not preferred over another):

Transcripts for all previous high school and/or college coursework

Essay

International students whose first or native language is not English are still required to complete the English Proficiency Exam requirement as mentioned above.

Students who would like to submit test scores are welcome to do so. Illinois Wesleyan University's code for the College Board (SAT) is 1320 and our code for ACT is 1044.

Letters of recommendation and transcripts may be submitted through your application, or official copies may be mailed to: Illinois Wesleyan University, Admissions Office.

Here is the official link to apply for the scholarship.

