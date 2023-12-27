University of Cambridge is throwing its doors open for Nigerians and other international students to apply for a fully-funded scholarship

The Gates Cambridge Scholarship programme covers tuition fees, stipends, Dependants Monthly Allowance, maternity/paternity funding etc

The fully-funded scholarship programme is sponsored by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

United Kingdom - The Gates Cambridge Scholarship programme is open for Nigerians and other international students to study on a fully-funded scholarship at the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom.

The Gates Cambridge Scholarship programme is open for Nigerians and other foreign students. Note: Photo only used for illustration purposes Photo Credit: Joe Raedle

Source: Getty Images

Applications for entry into the academic year 2024-25 commenced in September 2023.

According to the scholarship website, the selection criteria are divided into four categories, which are:

Outstanding intellectual ability

Reasons for choice of course

Commitment to improving the lives of others

Leadership potential

The scholarship covers the full cost of studying at Cambridge University

University Composition Fee at the appropriate rate

Maintenance allowance for a single student (£20,000 for 12 months

One economy single airfare at both the beginning and end of the course

Inbound visa costs & the cost of the Immigration Health Surcharge amongst others.

Discretionary components

The Trust also considers applications for several types of additional funding on a discretionary basis:

Academic development funding – from up to £500 to up to £2,000, dependent on the length of your course

Dependent Children Allowance – up to £11,604 for one child and up to £16,548 for two or more children (2023-24 rate). No funding is provided for a partner.

Fieldwork – you may apply to keep up to your normal maintenance allowance while on fieldwork as part of your PhD

Maternity/Paternity funding – should you require it, you may apply to intermit your studies for up to 6 months and continue to receive your maintenance allowance during this time

Hardship funding – for unforeseen difficulties facing the scholar

Eligibility status

Citizen of any country outside the United Kingdom

Applying to pursue one of the following courses at the University of Cambridge:

PhD (full-time or part-time*) MLitt (full-time) One-year postgraduate course (full-time),

LSHTM, GSK invite Nigerians to apply for fully-funded scholarships in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) and Glaxo SmithKline are inviting Nigerians and other Africans to apply for a fully-funded scholarship.

According to LSHTM, the 2024-25 GSK Scholarships for Future Health Leaders cover tuition fees, including any mandatory field trip fees, and a tax-free stipend (living allowance) of GBP 19,500.00.

Canada invites Nigerians to apply for Fully-funded scholarship

The University of Toronto in Canada invited young Nigerians to apply for the Lester B. Pearson International Scholarship.

The scholarship program is for international undergraduate applicants, who have demonstrated exceptional academic achievement and creativity and are recognized as leaders within their school.

Austria invites Nigerians to apply for fully-funded scholarship

Legit.ng also reported that the Institute of Science and Technology Austria(ISTA) is offering Nigerians and other international students a lifetime opportunity to move and study in Europe in 2024.

ISTA states that the 2024 call for PhD students is open for Bachelor's and Master's degree holders. The University welcomes students with different academic backgrounds who can bring their skills and experiences to the scientific setting.

