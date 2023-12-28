The federal government has rolled out an initiative to build the capacity of teachers, educators and other academic enthusiasts

This initiative was announced on Thursday, December 28, by the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation Digital Economy

The initiative known as “Build-A-Thon” is expected to kick off in three cities: Abeokuta, Maiduguri, and Owerri

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

FCT, Abuja - Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Nigeria, under the stewardship of Dr Bosun Tijani, has introduced a new tech initiative called “Build-A-Thon” for educators, teachers and academic enthusiasts.

This development was confirmed in an application notification released by the ministry via its X handle on Thursday, December 28.

The tech initiative for teachers and educators would kick off in Abeokuta, Owerri and Maiduguri. Photo Credit: Bosun Tijani

Source: Twitter

Educators, teachers, academic enthusiasts and other related disciplines were urged to apply for the “Build-A-Thon” initiative.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The notification reads:

“We’re looking for visionary educators, teachers and enthusiasts in Maiduguri, Owerri and Abeokuta to guide the next generation of tech innovators in secondary schools for our Build-A-Thon initiative.”

According to the inscription on the call for applications released by the ministry, the initiative would kick off in three major cities from the southwest, southeast and northern regions.

These cities included Abeokuta (Ogun State), Maiduguri (Borno State) and Owerri (Imo State).

Canada reopens 2 programmes for Nigerians to relocate with family permanently

In another report, Canada has re-launched two programmes to attract more caregivers seeking to relocate.

Qualified candidates who secure jobs also have the opportunity to relocate with family members.

Additionally, there is a prospect for those ready to relocate to become permanent citizens after five years.

"Teachers, plumber": Canada releases list of jobs for express entry visa

Legit.ng previously reported that Canada had unveiled a roster of occupational fields prioritised for the Express Entry visa program.

This list encompasses roles such as teaching and plumbing, among various others, as Canada aims to address workforce needs and fill gaps in these sectors.

Skilled foreign workers specialising in these prioritised job categories stand an increased likelihood of securing a visa through the Express Entry system.

Source: Legit.ng