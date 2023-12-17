Nigerians and other African students have been allowed to apply for a fully funded scholarship programme in the United Kingdom

The 2024-25 GSK Scholarships for Future Health Leaders is a one-year, full-time MSc programme in global health.

Successful applicants are entitled to; free tuition fees, including any mandatory field trip fees, and a living allowance

London, United Kingdom - The London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) and Glaxo SmithKline are inviting Nigerians and other Africans to apply for a fully-funded scholarship.

The scholarship is a one-year, full-time MSc programme to support the training and development of Africans in global health.

According to LSHTM, the 2024-25 GSK Scholarships for Future Health Leaders cover tuition fees, including any mandatory field trip fees, and a tax-free stipend (living allowance) of GBP 19,500.00.

Eligibility

Nationals or residents of countries in sub-Saharan Africa; and

Intend to return to sub-Saharan Africa on completion of their MSc year at LSHTM

Those can’t pay for the proposed programme of study by submitting the Scholarships Application Form

LSHTM’s minimum English language requirements;

First degree at either a first or upper second class equivalency level, and

An offer of admission for 2024-25 for one of LSHTM’s London-based intensive MSc programmes of study.

How to apply

Deadline for scholarship application - 23:59 (GMT) on Monday 04 March 2024.

Step 1

Submit an application for 2024-25 for a London-based MSc programme of study, as per instructions under the ‘How to Apply’ tab on the relevant programme of study page.

Step 2

In your application to study you should select the scholarships you are applying for in the ‘FUNDING DETAILS’ part of the application form. You will not be considered for this funding if you do not select the GSK Scholarships for Future Health Leaders on your application.

Attach a Scholarships Application Form to your application to study completed in Step 1. A completed Scholarships Application Form must be uploaded as part of this application. This is the only scholarship attachment required (as applicants should have already submitted references; transcripts; a CV etc as part of their application for study).

