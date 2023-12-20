The Türkiye scholarship is a fully funded scholarship programme that is open to all international students

The scholarship programme covers tuition fees, provides accommodation for students, provides monthly stipend and other benefits

It is also open to interested applicants in the long-term bachelor's, master's, PhD and other category of learning

The Turkish Government is offering Nigerians and other foreign students fully-funded scholarships with opportunities to discover the country and acquire new skills.

The scholarship programme considers everything that international students will need during their academic studies.

The scholarships range from long-term bachelor's, master's, and PhD. Others are, research and merit-based scholarships, art scholarships to joint scholarship programs created with international reputable institutions.

According to the website, the Türkiye Scholarships Covers tuition fees, provides accommodation for students, and provides a monthly stipend and other benefits.

Eligibility

Citizens of all countries

Graduates or those who will graduate at the end of the current academic year (before August 2022)

Researchers and academics

Application Criteria

Minimum academic achievement

For undergraduate candidates: 70%

For graduate candidates: 75%

For candidates in Health Sciences (Medicine, Dentistry and Pharmacy): 90%

Age Criteria

For undergraduate programs: being under the age of 21

For master’s programs: being under the age of 30

For PhD programs: being under the age of 35

For Research Scholarship: being under the age of 50

5 Steps to Apply

There are five steps in applying for the Türkiye fully-funded scholarships

1. Create your personal account on Türkiye Scholarships Application System (TBBS)

2. Upload all required documents

3. List your dream university and program preference

4. Write an original letter of intent explaining your preferences. Expectations and goals for the future

5. After reviewing all the stages and documents, approve your application

