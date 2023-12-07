A student in the Mathematics department, Henry Anozie, has emerged as the Best Graduating Student of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO)

Dozie said he studied for a minimum of 12 hours every day to achieve the remarkable academic feat

The Valedictorian graduated with first-class honours with a 4.93 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA)

Owerri, Imo state - The Best Graduating Student of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), Henry Anozie, said he gave hours to research, projects and studies to achieve that remarkable feat.

The first-class graduate with a 4.93 CGPA in Mathematics said his family background and his carpenter's father motivated him to go for his goal.

Anozie disclosed this during an interview during the FUTO 34th and 35th combined convocation ceremony. The ceremony was held on Saturday 2nd December amidst pomp and excitement.

He stated that during his time in school, 70% of his attention was on academics while the remaining 30% was on other social activities.

The Valedictorian said he was focused all through his stay in FUTO because he had a clear picture of where he was going irrespective of his background.

“Firstly, you must understand that God is important in everything you do and secondly, give time to studies, It’s not by miracle, I spent hours in the library. I read every day, a minimum of 12 hours, every single day researching, projects and studies. You have to depend on God and study more."

Meet Plumber who graduated with 1st class from FUTO

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Gabriel Eze a 2023 first-class honours graduate of FUTO, defied many odds to achieve this excellent feat, according to his story shared recently on X (formerly Twitter) by Dr Laz Ude Eze, a public health physician.

Narrating Eze's early life, Ude said the fresh graduate lost his father at the age of seven "and the future looked uncertain". However, he would attain excellence at age 23 "through resilience, diligence, and tenacity".

“I cried when I scored 305 in UTME”: says Nile University first-class graduate

21-year-old Jameswilliams Chiahukamnanya Gabriel demonstrated that there’s no need to settle for less when you can aim for the sky.

Jameswilliams graduated with a 4.95 CGPA to emerge as the Best Graduating Student in the Department of Economics. He was also the overall Best Graduating Student (First Runner-Up) and Best Graduating Student in the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences.

