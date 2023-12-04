Two years ago, a Nigerian first-class graduate took to Twitter to seek a job opportunity

He revealed that he had a first-class degree and a master’s degree in plant genetics and molecular biology

His tweet went viral and attracted the attention of many people who offered him advice and guidance

Timilehin Sunmonu, a Nigerian first-class graduate who came on Twitter 2 years ago to indicate that he was looking for a Job opportunity revealed that he had secured a fully funded PhD in the US.

The man disclosed that he was a first-class student of Botany from the University of Ibadan as well as a master's graduate of plant genetics and molecular biology from the same university.

He thanked everyone who offered advice that led to his academic success as PhD student at the University of Minnesota.

He wrote:

“I posted this approximately two years ago. Thanks to everyone that reposted. I also appreciate the advise and guidance I received from a lot of people. I’m happy to inform you all that I’m now a PhD student at the University of Minnesota, USA. Gracias!”

See the tweet below:

