Owerri, Imo state - Gabriel Eze is a 2023 first-class honours graduate of the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), Owerri, Imo state.

Ebonyi-born Eze defied many odds to achieve this excellent feat, according to his story (formerly Twitter) by Dr Laz Ude Eze, a public health physician.

Gabriel Eze, FUTO's first class graduate

Narrating Eze's early life, Ude said the fresh graduate lost his father at the age of seven "and the future looked uncertain". However, he would attain excellence at age 23 "through resilience, diligence, and tenacity".

Read the story of Eze below as narrated by Dr Ude:

"Encouraged by the love and prayers of his mother, he was determined to succeed despite the significant financial challenges he faced. In order to support himself financially, he embarked on a plumbing apprenticeship while in senior secondary school. That was not enough to dim his outstanding academic prowess as he made five distinctions in the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

"In November 2017, he was admitted into the Federal University of Technology Owerri for undergraduate studies in the Department of Petroleum Engineering. He also continued his plumbing apprenticeship whenever he returned to Okposi for holidays. Upon completion of the apprenticeship, he founded and registered *Ductspan Enterprises* - a leading construction service company that specializes in residential and commercial plumbing, sewer and septic services, water fountain construction, swimming pool construction, and water borehole drilling.

"The incorporation of Ductspan was a demonstration of his astral entrepreneurial skills. In Ebonyi State, the business has a good reputation for excellent plumbing service delivery and professionalism and has received a slew of positive reviews from clients. Many of his clients would be shocked to realise that their professional plumber was also an undergraduate while he handled their job.

"Despite the combination of his undergraduate studies with plumbing business, Eze maintained his excellent academic records. He was a recipient of the prestigious PTDF Undergraduate Scholarship Award, the Agbami Medical and Engineering Professionals’ Scholarship Award, the NNPC/NAOC/OANDA JV Tertiary Scholarship Award, among others.

"He also served as an SDG Ambassador, actively promoting awareness and activities related to sustainable developments within the student community, and organizing and participating in events, campaigns, and educational activities focused on sustainable development issues.

"Today, Saturday, December 2, 2023, Gabriel would march proudly on FUTO's Convocation ground and receive a special handshake from the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Nnenna Oti, and other faculty members of the University as he graduates with First Class Honours in Petroleum Engineering.

"Eze is very passionate about leveraging avant-garde technologies to bolster the energy industry’s sustainable future. He is skilled in machine learning, modeling and simulation, advanced data analytics, and Python programming.

"During his training, he acquired vast knowledge and gained some experience in Natural gas Engineering, Petroleum Production Optimization, Reservoir Engineering, Drilling and Mud Engineering, Petroleum Economics, Fluid and Rock Mechanics, and Petroleum Processing, Transportation and Storage. This coeval academic, entrepreneurial, and extracurricular success is a conspicuous corroboration of Eze’s multitasking ability, diligence, resilience, and tenacity."

