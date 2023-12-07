Social media is abuzz as a university student revealed how they were told to sign an undertaking after spending five years in the institution

The 300-level medical student who brought attention to the issue questioned the managemnt of Ambrose Alli University, decision in "forcing students to sign away their future opportunities"

Meanwhile, the controversial undertaking not only outlines additional academic requirements but also restricts students from participating in activities that may tarnish the college and university's reputation

Edo state, Benin City - A medical student at the Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, Benin-City, has raised an alarm and also expressed his dissatisfaction via social media against an undertaking that could extend the duration of students' time in the school to over 12 years.

Ambrose Alli University medical students blows hot after they were asked to sign a ridiculous undertaking during their first exams. Photo credit: Ambrose Alli University (AAU)

The 300-level medical student disclosed via X page (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, December 6, that they were given an undertaking to sign while they were sitting for their Part 1 MBBS exams, The Punch reported.

The conditions given to the students are listed below:

As reported also by The Nation, according to the undertaking, the students, who were required to agree to three conditions, are required to wait for available space to continue their course, enroll in an 18-month BSc programme in Anatomy or Physiology to stay occupied and commit to regular fee payments during the waiting period.

The conditions are: "I hereby undertake as follow:

“1. After my Part 1 MBBS (Professional) Examination, I will undertake an 18-month intercalated BSc programme in Anatomy or Physiology in the College of Medicine.

"2. I will wait until anytime there is space for me to proceed to Clinical (400 Level) before I will do so.

“3. I will continue to pay school fees as a medical student.”

Sharing the undertaking on his X account on Wednesday, December 6, the student tweeted:

"Forcing students to sign an undertaking like this on the day of their exam is madness. Even cults don't operate like this."

Nigerians react as medical student frowns at signing of undertaking at AAU

Legit.ng captured some reactions on X.

@BalogunREADONE tweeted:

"But what is the management thinking."

@tochi_eva tweeted:

"Too bad."

@Yahaya_N83 tweeted:

"It is very unfortunate how Nigeria's institution of medical courses treat students."

@Abdulfatai_OM tweeted:

"Like seriously Benin state weldon o."

@OkereKelec18371 tweeted:

"That school management is so callous."

