The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), a human rights advocacy group, has criticised the Lagos state government over alleged religious bias

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Thursday morning, November 30, MURIC also lambasted Chris Oyakhilome, the lead pastor of the Christ Embassy Church, Lagos

According to the group, Pastor Oyakhilome conspired with officials of the Lagos government to "lure" young students, irrespective of their faith, to an event commemorating his upcoming birthday

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering public journalism

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), on Thursday, November 30, expressed its “deep worry” with “the incessant luring of innocent Muslim students to church programmes, particularly that of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome”.

In a statement by the group’s chairman in Lagos state, Busari Muhammad Jamiu Ademola, MURIC said it reliably gathered that Pastor Oyakhilome, in alliance with some officials of the Lagos state ministry of education, tricked students — irrespective of their faiths — to Christian programmes and 'deceived' them with gifts.

MURIC says Lagos is luring Muslim students to Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s programme. Photo credits:@Morakinyo_Akin_, @MichaelAjobo

Source: Twitter

MURIC warns Lagos govt, slams Oyakhilome

The Islamic rights group alleged that the said act “has been on for more than five years”, condemning the Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration.

MURIC’s statement partly reads:

“This year’s program which is slated for December 3, 2023, is coined as ‘Invitation to Host Students in Commemoration of Birthday of their Principal, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’ through a school named Teens Voice Academy Lagos.

“This is unbelievable and unspeakable of ministry officials directing principals of public schools in the six districts to arrange students for such an event. Where is the correlation? On whose directives is this happening? Is Pastor Oyakhilome now the owner of Lagos State public schools? The government of Babajide Sanwo-Olu has sold out Lagos to Oyakhilome.”

Legit.ng understands that Oyakhilome clocks 60 on Thursday, December 7.

MURIC strongly condemned the alleged involvement of state equipment in Pastor Oyakhilome’s birthday celebration, saying it is hero-worshipping taken too far.

It said:

“MURIC is therefore calling on the Lagos state government, the state ministry of education, and all tutor generals throughout Lagos state to ensure that no single student of Lagos public schools is taken to Oyakhilome’s birthday programme.”

MURIC, RCCG clash

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that MURIC called for the relocation of WAEC and JAMB examination centres from the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Redemption Camp located at the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

MURIC director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, in the statement, accused the RCCG of barring Muslims from gaining entrance into the Redemption Camp premises to write their exams.

MURIC links extremist actions to Makinde

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that MURIC accused Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo of supporting school authorities in the state in forcing Muslim students and teachers to participate in singing Christmas Carol.

MURIC cited St Annes Schools, Molete, Ibadan, where the school principals allegedly forced Muslim students and teachers to join in singing Christman carols.

Source: Legit.ng