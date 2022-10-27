The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) have again crossed paths

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has called for the relocation of WAEC and JAMB examination centres from the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Redemption Camp located at the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

As reported by the Vanguard newspaper, the director of the Islamic group, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, made this call via a statement issued on Wednesday, October 26.

The Islamic group in their statement said they have evidence to back up their claims despite the RCCG debunking the allegations. Photo: Professor Ishaq Akintola, RCCG

Prof Akintola, in the statement, accused the RCCG of barring Muslims from gaining entrance into the Redemption Camp premises to carry out exam activities.

He stated that Islamic students were not allowed to go inside the premises for bank transactions, examination centre checks, and a host of others.

The Islamic group director said several complaints and petitions backed with evidence had been brought before the group, which informed their reaction to the matter.

He said:

“We were shocked yesterday when we learnt that the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) denied our allegation that it was disallowing Muslims from entering its camp along Lagos-Ibadan expressway to transact business in their banks or to check their WAEC, JAMB, and other examination centres.

“Why does RCCG take actions that it cannot defend? The security men at the RCCG gate refused to allow those Muslims to enter based on instructions given to them by RCCG officials. What is the world turning to? A place of worship should not alienate itself from the truth.

"They called it fake news. What could have been the purpose of cooking up such an allegation? It is not in our character. What do we stand to gain from fabricating such a story?”

RCCG debunks MURIC allegations

Meanwhile, Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi, the spokesperson of RCCG said the allegations leveled against the church have no ounce of truth in them.

He said the Redemption Camp is open and accessible to all whose coming is legitimate.

Olubiyi said the whole allegations were fabricated and the whole report was fake news.

He said:

"The Redemption City of God remains accessible to anyone who has a legal and genuine purpose for seeking access,” the church spokesperson had said."

