Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has been accused of supporting school authorities in Oyo state in forcing Muslim students and teachers to participate in singing Christmas Carol.

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) cited St Annes Schools, Molete, Ibadan, where the school principals allegedly forced Muslim students and teachers to join in singing Christman carols on Monday, December 12, PM News reported.

The religious group condemned the action and described it as extremist, feudalistic, and provocative.

MURIC also listed out 3 other events in the state that it considered anti-Islamic for which the governor never felt remorse.

According to MURIC, the governor allowed schools to herd Muslim students like sheep to attend the crusade of a German Christian crusader, Evangelist Daniel Kolenda in November 2023, adding that public schools were used for the crusade during school hours. The group also alleged that the government of Seyi Makinde allowed Muslim applicants to attend screening exercises for appointments to answer Bible questions in August 2020. It also stated that Muslim teachers were forced to attend screening exercises on Salah day in July 2022.

MURIC argued that these schools make use of public funds and that Muslims are the majority among the taxpayers in the state.

Source: Legit.ng