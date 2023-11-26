A United Kingdom-based scholarship consultant, Collins Ezem, has listed the 13 steps Nigerian students need to secure an international scholarship

Ezem said interested applicants need to apply for many scholarship opportunities to increase their chances

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, he explained that transcripts, recommendation letters, and standardised test scores are some of the important documents that applicants must have

London, United Kingdom - Award-winning educationist, Collins Ezem, has revealed the several steps involved in securing international scholarships for Nigerian students who are willing to further their studies abroad.

Ezem said applying to multiple scholarships increases interested applicants' chances of success.

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, the United Kingdom-based scholarship consultant said persistence is key.

The 2009 Martina Teacher of the Year listed the following steps:

1. Research scholarships: Identify scholarships available to international students. Explore websites, government programs, and universities offering scholarships.

2. Check eligibility criteria: Ensure you meet the eligibility requirements for each scholarship. This may include academic achievements, language proficiency, and other specific criteria.

3. Prepare required documents: Gather necessary documents such as transcripts, recommendation letters, and standardised test scores. Ensure they meet the specific requirements of each scholarship.

4. Improve your academic profile: Work on enhancing your academic performance. Higher grades and impressive achievements can strengthen your scholarship application.

5. Language proficiency: Many scholarships require English proficiency. Prepare for exams like TOEFL or IELTS and achieve the required scores.

6. Apply early: Be mindful of application deadlines. Submit your applications well in advance to avoid last-minute issues.

7. Write a strong personal statement: Craft a compelling personal statement highlighting your achievements, goals, and why you deserve the scholarship. Tailor it to each application.

8. Secure strong recommendations: Obtain recommendation letters from teachers or professionals who can attest to your abilities and character.

9. Prepare for Interviews: Some scholarships may require interviews. Practice common interview questions and refine your responses.

10. Explore government programs: Investigate if the Nigerian government offers scholarships for studying abroad. Many countries have programs to support students in pursuing international education.

11. Network and seek guidance: Connect with alumni, professionals, scholarship consultants or organisations that may offer guidance or insights into the scholarship application process.

12. Financial planning: Be aware of additional costs, like visa fees and living expenses. Plan your budget accordingly.

13. Stay Informed: Regularly check scholarship websites and stay updated on any changes or new opportunities.

