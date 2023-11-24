The Dalhousie University in Canada has many scholarship opportunities that Nigerian students can apply for

There are a number of scholarship positions available for Nigerians wishing to move to Canada through the study route in 2024

One of them is the Vitamins Scholarship which is open to international students, including Nigerians

There are scholarship opportunities open to Nigerian students who are willing to study in Canada.

The Dalhousie University has a number of scholarships for which Nigerian students wishing to relocate abroad through the study route can apply.

Nigerian students can apply for scholarships at Dalhousie University. Photo credit: Getty Images/m-imagephotography and Aaron Foster.

Source: Getty Images

One of them is the Vitamins Scholarship which is available to both master's degree and PhD students.

International students from Nigeria wishing to study at Dalhousie University can apply for funding and access up to $21,000 for a doctoral scholarship.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to information available on the Dalhousie University school website, the school also offers master scholarships of up to $19,000.

Part of the information reads:

"Thesis-based master’s and doctoral students with a first-class average who intend to pursue studies and research related to vitamins and vitamin-related products are eligible to be considered for this scholarship."

Scholarship positions in Canada for Nigerian students

Another scholarship opportunity open to Nigerians at Dalhousie University is the Killam Predoctoral Scholarship.

The Killam Predoctoral Scholarship is open to both masters and doctoral students and various areas of study. Selected students can access up to $42,000 in funding.

Application details read:

"Dalhousie awards Killam Predoctoral Scholarships on a competitive basis to outstanding graduate students in thesis-based programs (Master's or Doctoral level) in any discipline in the sciences, engineering, humanities, and social sciences."

Nigerians qualified to apply for Nova Scotia Graduate Scholarship

Nigerians are also qualified to apply for the Nova Scotia Graduate Scholarship, which offers up to $15,000 in funding.

"The objectives of this award are to attract and retain top-quality research graduates, as well as to encourage exploration, discovery, and innovation in research priority areas for Nova Scotia. As a result, eligibility requires that you have not started your intended program of study prior to December 31 of the year of the competition, and the intended research must align with one or more research area priorities."

Some of the research areas include ocean science and technology, information and computer science, clean technology, financial services, life science and more.

Application details and portal are on the Dalhousie University website with a link to each scholarship program.

Last born travels abroad before her siblings

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady became the first person in her family to travel abroad.

The lady, who is the last born, celebrated greatly when her siblings accompanied her to the airport.

Nigerians on social media joined to wish her well, with some saying she was going to prepare the way for her family.

Source: Legit.ng