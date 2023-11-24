A Nigerian student lining and studying and living in a foreign land has been slammed with strong action

Dundee University has finalised the deportation of Somtochukwu Okwuoha who threatened to bomb the institution with the help of the terrorist group, ISIS,

The 26-year-old Nigerian master's student, witnesses said, was described to have had a military background and was capable of making bombs and unleashing a deadly virus on the city

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Dundee University is set to deport and jail a Nigerian Masters student identified simply as Somtochukwu Okwuoha.

Somtochukwu Okwuoha is currently in jail for threatening to bomb Dundee University located in the UK. Photo credit: BBC

Source: Facebook

Nigerian student to be deported over threat to bomb UK university

Okwuoha according to the BBC News report, was found guilty of making terrorist threats against the institution.

The student claimed he had enlisted a popualt terrorist group, ISIS, to help bomb the university and told staff he planned to target the city in a chemical attack.

The international energy studies student was found guilty of seven charges and was remanded in custody.

The 26-year-old who will be sentenced next month, Sahara Reporters confirmed.

