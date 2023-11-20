An opposition member of the House of Representatives, Hon Dan Amos, has hailed the strides of President Bola Tinubu

The Kaduna-born lawmaker stated that under President Tinubu's administration, Nigeria is in safe hands

Hon Amos also revealed that the federal government have already concluded plans to establish three technical colleges in Kaduna state

Dan Amos, a legislator representing the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the House of Representatives, expressed optimism about President Bola Tinubu's ability to lead Nigeria to greatness.

Amos commended the steps taken by the President to rejuvenate the economy, seeing them as a positive sign that the country is on the right path.

He said:

“There’s hope for our dear nation under President Tinubu, the president has settled down well,” PM News quoted

Speaking at a meeting with PDP stakeholders in Kafanchan, Amos highlighted the belief that Tinubu would be a president for all Nigerians.

He specifically pointed out the gratitude of the average Southern Kaduna resident for the President, citing the appointment of the top military officer from the region.

Amos said:

“The Chief of Defence Staff is one of us, and it shows that Mr President means well for Southern Kaduna people.”

As the House Committee on Services Chairman, Amos assured that the 10th Assembly would prioritise delivering good governance to Nigerians.

He said:

“Already, we have moved motions and passed bills that will help stabilise the country and put food on the tables of ordinary Nigerians.”

FG to establish 3 technical schools in Kaduna

Amos also revealed the Federal Government's plan to establish three Federal Technical Colleges in Kaduna, with one in his constituency.

“It’s a special project with special funding, so it’s not waiting for any budget. Each of the colleges will have a kickoff grant of N1 billion.

“The college in my constituency will be called Federal Technical College, Kogom Dutse.

“There will be classrooms, workshops and laboratories and work on the project will likely begin next January,” he added.

He dedicated his recent electoral victory confirmation by the Appeal Court to his constituents, emphasizing that he sees his mandate as a divine gift from the people.

Amos said:

“The judgement further confirms that our mandate was given by God through the people and it was never going to be taken by anyone.”

