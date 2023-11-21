Al-Qalam University in Katsina state, has produced 104 students with first-class honours in its second combined convocation

The Vice Chancellor of Prof. Nasiru Musa Yawuri, said the first-class graduates are from the 2016 session to date

Yawuri also added that seven Doctor of Philosophy (Ph. D), 125 Master as well as seven postgraduate diplomas (PGD) will be awarded

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Katsina state - No fewer than 104 students have graduated with first-class honours out of the 9,894 graduates from Al-Qalam University in Katsina state.

The Vice Chancellor of Prof. Nasiru Musa Yawuri, who disclosed this said the graduands are from the 2016 session to date, Daily Trust reported.

104 bag first class at Al-Qalam University's second combined convocation Photo Credit: Pingist

Source: Twitter

Prof Yawuri made this known while briefing newsmen in Katsina on Monday, November 20.

The university’s second combined convocation is scheduled to hold on Saturday, November 25.

According to Trust Radio, he added that 139 postgraduates will also be conferred with different honours including seven Doctor of Philosophy (Ph. D), 125 masters as well as seven postgraduate diplomas (PGD).

“We are going to honour and celebrate graduates from the 2016 to 2023 sessions, which means on Nov. 25, we are going to confer degrees on graduates for eight sessions.

“This is to say specifically that we are preparing to ensure that graduates of this 2022/2023 session are also going to be celebrated at the convocation ceremony,”

According to Yawuri, four eminent personalities will be conferred with honorary doctorate degrees - Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumin Kabir Usman; Emir of Kazaure, Alhaji Najib Hussaini Adamu; Alhaji Sani Zangon Daura, and Alhaji Abdulsamad Isiyaka Rabiu,

60-year-old speaks as he bags first class from UI

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a 60-year-old man, Mr Farouk Sanni, achieved his lifelong dream as he graduated with a first-class degree in Sociology at the University of Ibadan, Oyo state capital.

Sanni bagged eight awards and emerged as the best graduating student in his department in the ongoing 75th-anniversary convocation ceremony.

The retired banker revealed that he studied Accounting at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife because it was imposed by an uncle.

UNILORIN first-class graduate passed common entrance in pry 3

A first-class graduate of the University of Ilorin, Kwara State, Solomon Ademola Tokunbo-Ishola, shared the experience of his academic journey to achieving this remarkable feat.

Tokunbo-Ishola graduated in the 2021/2022 academic session from the Department of Urban and Regional Planning with a CGPA of 4.6.

He said he sat and passed the common entrance examination in primary 3, but didn’t proceed to secondary school because he was too young.

Source: Legit.ng