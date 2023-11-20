Justice Hakeem Oshodi of a High Court in Ikeja, Lagos, has warned members of the public to stop leaving charms in his courtroom

Oshodi said leaving charms in his courtroom should not be repeated as it does not work anymore

According to the judge, a talisman was found in his courtroom after the last adjourned date in a murder case

Ikeja, Lagos state - Justice Hakeem Oshodi of a High Court in Ikeja, Lagos, has issued a serious warning to members of the public.

As reported by the Guardian, Oshodi warned that members of the public should stop leaving charms in his courtroom.

He gave the warning during the trial of five men charged with the murder of one Ifeanyi Etunmuse, on Monday, November 20.

“No one should leave charms in my courtroom. It should not be repeated. A talisman was found after the last adjourned date in the murder case.”

Referring to the charm as ‘property’, he said “Do not leave your property here again. It does not work anymore,” The Nation reported.

The five suspects; Atunrase Omolabi, Shittu Olawale, Olaide Opeifa, Olanrewaju Adebiyi aka Maja, and Jamiu Omosanya aka Orobo were charged with attempted murder and murder of Etunmuse at Western Funeral Home, Ijede Ikorodu.

