Kwara state, Ilorin - A first-class graduate of the University of Ilorin, Kwara State, Solomon Ademola Tokunbo-Ishola, has shared his academic journey experience into achieving this remarkable feat.

Tokunbo-Ishola graduated in the 2021/2022 academic session from the Department of Urban and Regional Planning with a CGPA of 4.6.

I passedtheecommonn entrance in primary 3

Speaking with Nigerian Tribune, he said he sat and passed the common entrance examination in primary 3, but didn’t proceed to secondary school because he was too young.

“I remember doing my common entrance in primary 3 just to test me and I passed, even if I didn’t proceed because I was too young.

“After exams, my parents would look through my answer sheets and report cards and grill me. This has helped me right from when I was little to be among the best.”

He explained that the University of Ilorin's ‘scholar money’ was a huge motivation and his first set of roommates — my cousins

He added his genuine interest and determination to do well academically also played a part in his success.

“As I mentioned earlier, the University of Ilorin ‘scholar money’ was a huge help. I believe that a good number of people who attend federal universities do not do so because they believe these institutions offer top-notch education, but they go because it is affordable. So, getting that kind of money, for me, was a huge help.

“Also, my first set of roommates in the university — my cousins — put me on the straight and narrow path. I also think that having a genuine interest and determination to do well also incredibly helped me.”

