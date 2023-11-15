The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has introduced new registration guidelines for prospective corps members, prohibiting the addition or removal of names

The NYSC said only the name at matriculation, as stated on the JAMB Admission Letter, is allowed for upload on the portal

Additionally, the corps announced that corrections to Dates of Graduation will no longer be permitted in Orientation Camps

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has over 8-year-experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has issued new registration guidelines to prospective corps members.

The new development was disclosed in a series of posts on the NYSC's social media platforms.

NYSC has issued new guidelines to prospective corps members. Photo credits: Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto, KOLA SULAIMON/AFP, PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Addition or removal of names no longer allowed - NYSC

Among others, the NYSC said prospective corp members can no longer remove or add names.

"Only name at matriculation is allowed for upload on the portal," the corps said.

It further explained:

"The name on your JAMB Admission Letter that you got admission with, is your Matriculation Name."

Updates on correction of date of graduation

The corps also alerted prospective corps members to note that correction of their Dates of Graduation will no longer be allowed in the Orientation Camps.

"PCMs with discrepancies in their Date of Graduation as uploaded on the NYSC portal and and the date on their Statement of Results will not be registered in the Orientation Camp.

"PCMs should sort out issues with the Student Affairs Officers (SAOs) before coming to the Camp," the corps said.

The NYSC reiterated that prospective corps members with discrepancies in Date of Graduation on their Statement of Result should not proceed to camp until their Student Affairs Officers resolve the issue.

