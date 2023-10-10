Minna, Niger state - The National Examination Council (NECO) on Tuesday, October 10, released the 2023 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) internal results.

In a press briefing, NECO’s registrar, Professor Dantani Wushishi, said the result summary shows that 61.6 percent scored five credits, including Mathematics and English.

NECO result 2023: Abia candidates perform well

NECO is an examination body in Nigeria that conducts the SSCE and the General Certificate (GCE) in education in June/July and November/December respectively (meaning two examinations are held annually). Its maiden examination took place in mid-2000.

The 2023 SSCE internal was conducted from Monday, July 10, to Friday, August 11, 2023, while the marking exercise was from Wednesday, August 30, to Friday, September 15, 2023.

While disclosing the release of the 2023 SSCE results, Prof. Wushishi also announced that Abia state had the highest number of candidates with five credits or above, including mathematics and English, at 85.53%. Adamawa came in second with 51.5%, while Kebbi state had the lowest performance at 0.310%.

In this report, Legit.ng examines the best and worst performers.

1) Abia state (top performer)

Abia is a state in the southeast geopolitical zone of Nigeria. It is the 32nd largest in area and 27th most populous with an estimated population of over 3, 727, 347 as of 2016.

Earlier in 2023, the government of Abia state declared a zero tolerance for substandard schools. This may have contributed to the good performance of secondary school students of Abia state origin in the 2023 NECO.

2) Adamawa state (second best)

Adamawa state is a state in the North-East geopolitical zone of the colossal African nation.

There are several secondary and primary schools, technical Colleges, and private institutions in Adamawa. The state also has a Nursing and Midwifery School, two Vocational Training schools, and a College of Legal Studies in the capital.

The present government in Adamawa state is doing what it can to improve the condition of education in the state. Earlier in the year, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri approved the release of N1 billion for the payment of NECO, West African Examination Council (WAEC), the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and other fees for the 2022-2023 examinations.

State with lowest performing candidates

Kebbi state

Kebbi is in northwest Nigeria. Named for the city of Birnin Kebbi—the state's capital and largest city, Kebbi state was formed from Sokoto state on August 27, 1991. Of the 36 states of Nigeria, Kebbi is the tenth largest in area and 22nd most populous, with an estimated population of about 4.4 million as of 2016.

Legit.ng understands that education is considered a top development priority by the Kebbi state government.

In May, the Kebbi State Primary Education Board SUBEB in partnership with Women Protection Alternative (WRAPA) and Youth Hub Africa for good governance and accountability adopted a policy framework document for education development in the state.

