The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released its June/July 2023 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) results

The NECO registrar, Professor Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, announced the release of the 2023 Internal SSCE results

Wushishi said 61.60 per cent of candidates scored five credits and above including English and Mathematics

Niger state, Minna - The National Examinations Council (NECO) has finally released the results of the 2023 Internal Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

The Registrar and Chief Executive Officer, Professor Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, announced the release of the results of the Examination on Tuesday, October 10, The Nation reported.

Wushishi said 61.60 per cent of candidates scored five credits and above including English and Mathematics.

According to Leadership, he said 616,398 males and 580,587 females total of 1,196,985 candidates sat for the examinations.

The NECO boss added that 1,543 candidates with special needs also sat for the NECO examinations.

Wushishi disclosed that 93 Schools were involved in mass cheating while 52 Supervisors were recommended for blacklisting due to poor supervision, aiding, and abetting during the examinations.

He further stated that appropriate sanctions would be applied to the erring schools after they have been invited to the Council for discussion

NECO announces date to release 2023 SSCE result

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that NECO announced that the board will release the June/July 2023 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) result on Tuesday, October 10.

The examination board made this known via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @Neconigeria

Anxiety as students, parents await the release of NECO results

Legit.ng reported that students and parents alike were becoming anxious following the non-release of the June/July 2023 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) conducted by the National Examinations Council (NECO).

The tension is because many SS3 students wrote the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) while awaiting results.

Also, some of the students wrote the May/June 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and did not make five credits have all their hopes on NECO.

Nigerian governor pays N1.5 billion NECO fees for students

Also, reported that parents and guardians in Kano State expressed joy that they would not pay for NECO registration fees for their children and wards anymore as Governor Abba Yusuf released over N1.5 billion for that purpose.

Ibrahim Garba Shu’aibu, the Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, July 12, added that the NECO fees are for 57,000 secondary school students.

