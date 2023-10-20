President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the conversion of the staggered establishment of the four Colleges of Education into Federal Universities of Education

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the establishment of seven new federal tertiary institutions across the country.

Assistant Director, Press and Public Relations, Obilor-Duru Augustina Okechi, disclosed this in a statement on behalf of the Minister of Education, Professor Tahir Mamman on Friday, October 20.

According to the Nigerian Tribune, Tinubu approved the establishment of two Federal Universities of Agriculture, two Federal Universities of Medical and Health Sciences and five Colleges of Education.

The President also approved the conversion of the staggered establishment of the four Colleges of Education into Federal Universities of Education.

Okechi said this was in line with Tinubu’s commitment to ensure continuity in governance and policy consistency, Daily Trust reported.

“The establishment and conversion of these institutions is a further demonstration of President Tinubu’s Education for the Renewed Hope Agenda and will help in improving access to tertiary education in the country.”

Okechi disclosed that the establishment of the approved institutions would commence immediately for the following institutions:

Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences, Kwale, Delta State

Federal University of Agriculture, Mubi, Adamawa State.

Colleges of Education converted to Federal Universities of Education

Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo, Ondo State

Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education, Owerri, Imo State.

The Colleges of Education:

Federal College of Education, Ilawe Ekiti, Ekiti State

Federal College of Education, Ididep, Ibiono, Akwa Ibom State

Federal College of Education (Technical), Yauri, Kebbi State.

