President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday, October 20, approved the appointment of Adewale Adeniyi (MFR) as the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

The appointment takes effect from Thursday, October 19, 2023, and his tenure is in accordance with the extant provisions of the Public Service Rules (PSR).

The director, information, for: Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, made this known on Friday, in a statement shared via the X page (formerly Twitter) of the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation.

"The President tasks him to bring his wealth of experience to bear on his new assignment," part of the statement reads.

Tinubu appoints Olasupo Olusi as MD, CEO of Bank of Industry

President Tinubu earlier appointed Dr. Olasupo Olusi as the managing director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Bank of Industry (BOI) for a term of four (4) years in the first instance.

Ajuri Ngelale, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity announced the appointment in a terse statement issued on Thursday, October 19.

Tinubu appoints Muhammed Abu Ibrahim as CEO of NADF

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu approved the appointment of Mr. Muhammed Abu Ibrahim to serve as the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF).

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Thursday and noted that Mr. Ibrahim's appointment takes immediate effect.

Tinubu sacks NBC DG, NAN MD, NTA DG, appoints replacements

Meanwhile, President Tinubu on Thursday, October 19, ordered the sack of some heads of some government agencies under the Ministry of Information.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the special adviser to the president on media publicity, made this known through a statement issued on Thursday.

According to the statement shared by @DOlusegun, an aide to the president on social media via X page (formerly Twitter), Tinubu immediately appointed their replacements with immediate effect.

Source: Legit.ng