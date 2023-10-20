President Bola Tinubu has suspended take-off of eight of the 14 federal tertiary institutions established by the Muhammadu Buhari administration

Tinubu, however, approved six of the institutions due to their cost and specific requirements in agriculture, education and medicine

The minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, disclosed this in Abuja on Wednesday, October 18

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has suspended the implementation of eight tertiary institutions established by the administration of former president Muhammadu Buhari.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, the eight universities were among the 14 tertiary institutions that were established at the twilight of Buhari’s administration.

The minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, made this known while addressing journalists after a meeting with Tinubu at the presidential villa in Abuja on Wednesday, October 18.

Tinubu approves take-off of 6 universities

Mamman, however, said Tinubu approved a plan to implement only six due to their cost and specific requirements.

He said the two colleges of agriculture, education and medicine each —was strategic to the skills-acquisition needs of the Tinubu-led administration, The Punch reported.

The suspension was due to lack of funds

“So, Mr President has directed we stagger their commencement (their takeoff) whether the government can properly support them.

“Honestly there are very many, probably about a dozen of them, if not more than a dozen or 14. That’s the number and you know tertiary institutions are highly capital intensive, they need a lot of money, especially at that takeoff stage, for infrastructure, staff recruitment and all other needs."

He added:

“So, that’s why the government has not stepped down that approval. Instead, the president in his wisdom said we stagger their implementation on the grounds of funds, essentially.

“We’re starting with about six, two of each; two agric, two colleges of education and then two medicine.”

Tinubu's FG dissolves governing boards of federal universities

