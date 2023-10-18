The takeoff of six out of 14 public universities that were established under former President Muhammadu Buhari's administration has been approved by President Bola Tinubu

The minister of education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, confirmed the development to newsmen on Wednesday, October 18

According to Prof. Mamman, Tinubu directed the commencement, of their takeoff so that the federal government could properly fund them

State House, Abuja - On Wednesday, October 18, President Bola Tinubu granted approval for the staggered takeoff of six out of 14 public universities established in the twilight of the former President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Tinubu approves the staggering takeoff of six universities established during Buhari's tenure. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Muhammadu Buhari

Why Tinubu approved the takeoff of the universities, minister of education speaks

As reported by The Puncch, the minister of education, Professor Tahir Mamman, made this revelation to State House Correspondents on Wednesday.

Prof Mamman disclosed that the choice of the universities — two colleges of agriculture, education and medicine each—was strategic to the skills-empowerment goals of the Tinubu-led administration.

Meanwhile, the Buhari administration approved the establishment of no fewer than 75 universities, encompassing federal, state and private institutions within seven years.

However, Mamman said the federal government headed by Tinubu lacked the funds and qualified staffing to kick start all institutions at once as they are capital intensive.

He hinted further that the Tinubu administration will be “conservative” in doling out approvals for the establishment of new universities.

