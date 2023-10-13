No more worries for Higher National Diploma (HND) graduates who desire to have a university first degree in Nigeria

Federal University Oye Ekiti, (FUOYE) has designed a programme called Top-Up Degree/HND Conversion

The university in a statement said the programme is also open to university graduates with Third Class or Pass division

Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti state -Federal University Oye Ekiti, (FUOYE) has announced the sale of the Top-Up Degree/HND Conversion admission form for the 2023/2024 academic session.

According to the university website, the programme is designed for Higher National Diploma (HND) holders and graduates of Nigerian Universities with Third Class or Pass division.

The Top-Up Degree/HND Conversion is to help people actualize their dreams concerning education.

Admission requirement

Interested applicants must possess a minimum of five (5) O’Level subjects at credit level in relevant subjects including English Language and Mathematics

A minimum of a Third Class or Pass division or HND certificate from a recognized institution is required for the programme. Completion or exemption from the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Scheme

Those qualified to apply for the programme

University graduates with Third Class or Pass division.

HND graduates desirable of University first degree.

Applicants are advised to visit https://ddtsms.fuoye.edu.ng for more useful information

