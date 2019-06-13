FUOYE portal: login, registration, and admission 2021/2022

The Federal University of Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) is a Nigerian federal government-owned learning institution founded in 2011. The university has two campuses, one in Ikole-Ekiti and another in Oye-Ekiti. Like some other universities in Nigeria and the rest of the world, FUOYE has an online portal that makes access to numerous university services easier. The FUOYE portal was designed for use by lecturers, prospective and current students.

The FUOYE portal works pretty much like other university portals; one has to register and then log in to the portal to access its functionalities.

How to use the FUOYE portal

Here is a look at everything you need to know about using the Federal University of Oye-Ekiti portal.

Things you can do on FUOYE Portal

Here is a look at some of the common services one can access via the FUOYE portal.

Booking accommodation at the university’s hostels

Buying the Post-UTME application form for FUOYE

Checking the new student admission list

Checking semester results

Paying the current semester school fees

Printing one’s admission letter

Registering for the current semester courses

Registering for JUPEB

Registering for pre-degree studies

Uploading one’s O-Level results

How to log in to the FUOYE portal

One can access the FUOYE portal by visiting this web address.

Once the page loads, select your program of interest. (Undergraduate, part-time, or postgraduate). For existing accounts, enter your username and password. For applicants, enter your JAMB registration number, and a password will be assigned to you. Use the login credentials to log into the portal and follow the on-screen prompts.

FUOYE screening portal for post-UTME registration

The Federal University Oye-Ekiti occasionally schedules screening tests for post-UTME candidates with scores of 180 or above. To qualify, one must have chosen FUOYE as their first-choice university. Here is how to register for post-UTME screening on the FUOYE student portal.

Begin by paying the mandatory ₦2,000 registration fee. Visit the FUOYE portal and click on the post-UTME link Fill in the payment details, after which you can access the application form Fill the form, making sure not to omit any required detail Download the filled post-UTME form and carry it with you to the screening venue on the day of your exam. Fill in the application form and upload it.

Documents needed for FUOYE screening

Here is a look at the documents you need to take with you during the FUOYE screening.

Acceptance fee payment receipt

Birth certificate

Completed bio-data form

Course registration forms.

Court affidavit of good conduct

Guarantor’s letter (from a clergy)

Jamb admission letter

Letter of attestation (from parent)

Local government certificate

Medical report (from the university health centre)

SSCE result

Sundry fees payment receipt

University admission letter

How to check the admission list on the FUOYE portal

How do I check my FUOYE admission? Here is how applicants can use the FUOYE admission portal to check their admission status.

Open your browser and navigate to the FUOYE admission portal Enter your registration number Select ‘Log in’ and then click on the ‘admission status’ button Keep in mind that you should also check your email periodically for updates on the FUOYE admission list besides checking the portal.

The FUOYE Pre-degree portal

The university’s pre-degree program is an intensive preparatory stage that makes an applicant eligible for admission into the first year of university studies. Those applying for pre-degree studies can do so via this link.

Uploading O-Level results

Once applicants have registered on the FUOYE portal, they can upload their ‘O’ Level results. Here is how.

Visit the address https://ecampus.fuoye.edu.ng/putme Enter your login credentials and sign in to the portal. Navigate to the ‘upload O Level result’ section Enter the subjects in your NECO or WAEC exams and their corresponding grades Cross-check the details to ensure everything is correct Click on ‘submit.’

How to register for FUOYE courses online

Students are usually advised to confer with their departmental handbooks to confirm the available units before registration. The course selection includes electives. Here are the steps to take when registering for FUOYE courses.

Log in to the FUOYE student portal Enter your username and password On the right side of the page, select ‘My Dashboard’ and navigate to the panel labelled ‘course registration.’ Select your department for a list of the approved units. Click on each unit you wish to register for and verify before submitting. Submit and, if possible, print the course registration form for future reference.

How to check results on the FUOYE portal 2020/2021

After examinations have been duly marked and the marks entered on the portal, students can view their results on the FUOYE Portal.

On your browser, visit the FUOYE eCampus portal Enter your credentials and log in Navigate to the ‘results’ tab. Select the session and semester whose results you wish to view The results will be displayed once you hit enter.

Uploading course material

Besides current and prospective students, lecturers can also use the e-campus portal to upload learning materials for their classes. This is made possible by the Learning Management System integrated into the portal.

Course materials can be uploaded as lecture notes, presentations, and reading material recommendations. In addition, the university provides video tutorials to lecturers containing guidelines on how to do the uploads.

How to access learning materials on the LMS

Once learning materials have been uploaded on the portal, students can access them by following these steps.

Open your preferred internet browser and navigate to the FUOYE portal Log in and scroll down to ‘Page Categories’ Select your school, course, and department You will see the content that has been uploaded for the course

FUOYE latest news

Here is a look at some recent developments that have made headlines at FUOYE.

5th and 6th convocation ceremony: The combined convocation ceremony was announced to be held between 13th and 19th December 2021. The announcement was made in an e-statement signed by FUOYE’s public relations officer.

The combined convocation ceremony was announced to be held between 13th and 19th December 2021. The announcement was made in an e-statement signed by FUOYE’s public relations officer. Banning the use of cars by students within the campus: The university’s management recently banned the use of cars by students inside the campus. This was due to reckless driving by a section of students inside the university, putting the lives of others in danger.

Figuring out how to log in to the FUOYE portal is essential for the university’s existing and prospective students. The wide range of services one can access via the portal makes it extremely convenient compared to queuing at department offices for the same.

