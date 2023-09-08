A student of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Atanda Modupe Deborah, was declared missing earlier this week

Deborah was later discovered dead in a shallow grave at a distance of about 30 meters behind the nursing Lecture Hall of FUOYE

The incident has thrown the university into a shock, with many wondering what could have led to the alleged killing of the young female undergraduate

Oye Ekiti, Ekiti state - Ajayi Dotun Emmanuel, the Student Union Government (SUG) President of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), has said that the body of Atanda Modupe Deborah “is intact”.

Atanda, a 200-level student in the Department of Nursing, was declared missing after she set out to study at night on Monday, September 4.

Deborah: "We're going to get justice", SUG

On Thursday, September 7, Mufutau Ibrahim, FUOYE’s registrar, confirmed that the student’s corpse had been discovered, TheCable reported. Late Deborah was reportedly buried in a shallow grave.

Addressing co-students on Thursday, September 7, Ajayi said:

“Modupe's part was not mutilated. Her body is intact.

“Number two, we are going to get the justice that we deserve. We don’t care how many doors we have to open to get that justice, we are going to get it.

“So I want to appeal to students, all of us, we are our own asset. This is the time for the whole 43,000 FUOYE student to stand as one.

“Let us be security conscious. The moment you notice any strange movement, report it.”

On justice, the SUG president said:

“Those that ought to be brought to book will get the judgement they deserve.

“We want a meeting now. (with the school's management) We want to know the plans that are on ground to forestall unfortunate incidences like this. And we are not going to let it slide.

“This time around, we want to hold people accountable. People that need to be accountable, they have to be accountable.”

Reps react to murder of FUOYE student

The news of Deborah's alleged murder has received widespread condemnation from several quarters including the House of Representatives.

The green chamber's reaction was contained in a statement signed by Akin Rotimi, its spokesperson. Rotimi represents Ekiti North (1) (Ikole/Oye) federal constituency.

A report by Vanguard newspaper quoted Rotimi as calling on the government of Ekiti state, relevant security agencies, and stakeholders in the community to collaborate and bring those behind the student's death to book.

