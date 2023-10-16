Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil, is currently not recruiting as claimed in some quarters

The management of the institution on Monday, October 16, debunked the viral recruitment report and noted it was false

The deputy registrar, media and publications further confirmed the development in a statement issued in Kano state

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

Kano state, Nigeria - The management of the Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil, Kano state (ADUSTECH) has maintained that it is not recruiting. This is contrary to social media reports that it is in the process of conducting interviews for staff recruitment.

The management of Aliko Dangote University says it is not recruiting. Photo credit: Aliko Dangote University

Source: Facebook

Malam Abdullahi Datti, the deputy registrar, media and publications at ADUSTECH, disclosed this in a statement issued in Kano on Monday, October 16, Daily Trust reported.

“The management of the university wishes to make it categorically clear that the said story is fake and unfounded, hence the general public should disregard it,” Datti said.

The Punch reported that Datti also called on the general public to desist from spreading such rumours and misleading information.

Aliko Dangote University adopts eNaira for tuition payment

Meanwhile, Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology is set to adopt the Central Bank of Nigeria's eNaira for tuition payment.

The vice chancellor of the University, Professor Musa Tukur Yakasai, assured the CBN that he would implement the initiative after consulting the state government.

The CBN took its eNaira awareness mobilization to Kano to drive the adoption and acceptance of the CBDC.

Nigerian private university announces 19 job vacancies

In other news, Fountain University, a private university in Osogbo, Osun state, announced recruitment into various positions.

This was announced in a release signed by the university's registrar, Adenekan, Sheriff A.

The NUC-approved institution said salary and conditions of service are very attractive and comparable to what is obtained in other Universities.

Legit.ng gathers that application for the staff vacancies closes on Friday, October 27.

Poor funding: Paul University VC cries out for help

In another report, the acting Vice-Chancellor of Paul University, Awka, Anambra state, Prof Obiora Nwosu, called for support due to poor funding to run the institution.

Nwosu lamented the shortage of classrooms, lecture theatres, laboratories, offices and student hostels. He made this known during the 4th convocation ceremony of the university.

Lamenting about infrastructures bedevilling the institution, he said the university does not have a healthy learning environment.

Source: Legit.ng