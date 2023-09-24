Mixed reactions have trailed former Kaduna lawmaker, Shehu Sani's counsel to Nigerian parents

In the wake of the rising insecurity in schools and tuition hike, Sani urged parents to work together and renovate schools within their vicinity and support teachers' welfare

While some Nigerians commended his idea, a few faulted it, noting it would lead to mediocrity regarding good service delivery in the educational sector

The former senator of Kaduna Central District, Shehu Sani has sent an important message to Nigerians especially parents following school resumption.

The lawmaker urged parents to send their children to schools they can afford if they cannot afford the expensive private schools.

Speaking further, Sani urged parents to work with some school experts to renovate public schools close to their domain and encourage teachers to deliver quality service to their kids.

In a post shared on his X page (formerly known as Twitter) on Saturday, September 23, Sani tweeted:

"Parents who can’t afford the expensive private schools should organise themselves and renovate the closest public school and motivate the teachers to deliver better services for their kids."

Nigerians react as Shehu Sani cautions parents

@ZOBADEGREAT tweeted:

"Very nice idea, but what would the governor of LGA Chairman do with the money meant to be used for equipping and building the public school?

@bellick01 tweeted:

"After organising themselves to renovate the closest public schools, how do they take care of their children afterwards? Since we barely have free schools in Nigeria."

@NasirZugachi tweeted:

"This is a good thing. Because now the government has abandoned schools, especially primary and secondary schools."

@Ellamadu3 tweeted:

"Absolutely! Parents can pool resources and work through a strong parent association to upgrade local public schools."

@JuniorPatrick_M tweeted:

"This is the nonsense that brought us to where we are today. Instead of holding governments to account we make do and find a way. Every man for himself leads to a breakdown in society."

UNILAG protest: Shehu Sani reveals what Nigerian students should do on tuition hike

Shehu Sani earlier declared support for the recent move of some students of the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Recall that some UNILAG students, on Wednesday, September 13, hit the street to express their dissatisfaction with the raised tuition fees announced by the school management.

Reacting, In a post shared on his X page (formerly Twitter), Sani commended the students for their actions and urged other Nigerian students to emulate them.

Shehu Sani reacts as Kano gov stops increment of tuition fees

Earlier, Sani commended the Kano state government headed by Abba Kabir Yusuf over his recent decision.

Shehu Sani, in a post shared on his Twitter page on Tuesday, August 15, disclosed the decision by Governor Yusuf to stop private and government institutions from increasing school fees.

Sani noted that it is a welcome development and that other state governors should do the same because dollars and petrol issues in the country should not be used as an excuse to bill parents more.

