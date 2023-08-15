The governor of Kano state has done the unthinkable and taken the people of the state by surprise

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has stopped the increment of school fees in Private Primary and Secondary schools in the state

Reacting, former Kaduna Senator, Shehu Sani has commended the governor and noted such a development should be emulated by other states

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

The former Senator of Kaduna Central District, Shehu Sani has commended the Kano state government headed by Abba Kabir Yusuf over his recent decision.

Shehu Sani commends Governor Yusuf for stopping the increment in tuition fee

Shehu Sani tells other governors to learn from Kano state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf. Photo credit: @Kyusufabba, @ShehuSani

Source: Twitter

Shehu Sani in a post shared on his Twitter page on Tuesday, August 15, disclosed the decision by Governor Yusuf to stop private and government schools from increasing school fees.

Sani noted that it is a welcome development and that other state governors should do the same because 'parents should not suffer the overcharge of dollars and petrol issues in the country'.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He tweeted:

"The decision of the Kano State Government to stop Private Primary and Secondary schools from increasing tuition fees is a welcome and commendable development. Other states & the FCT should emulate this intervention. Dollar & Petrol shouldn’t be used to overcharge parents."

Nigerians react as Shehu Sani commends Kano Gov, Yusuf

Nigerians took to the comment section on Twitter and reacted to the development.

@MUgosman tweeted:

"That’s fair enough."

@Shehumahmed tweeted:

"Honestly I sincerely agree with you on this matter, Kano State's decision to curb tuition fee increases is a positive step towards ensuring affordable education."

@DayoOjo tweeted:

"Fair."

"323k as a fresher": Reactions trail proposed increment in UI tuition fee

Legit.ng earlier reported that the University of Ibadan, a federal institution, has reportedly joined the list of federal universities that have massively increased tuition fees since the signing of the student loan bill into law by President Bola Tinubu.

President Tinubu has denied directing the institutions from increasing their tuition fees, adding that university education remained free.

President Tinubu finally speaks on universities' tuition fee increment

President Bola Tinubu has denied the report that his administration has increased the tuition fees of federal universities across the country, saying that the university remains tuition free.

Dele Alake, the spokesperson to the president, in a statement on Wednesday, July 26, said the federal universities only announced “discretionary charges” for registration, laboratory, and hostel accommodation, among others.

The statement, shared by Bayo Onanuga, a member of the presidential inaugural committee, emphasised that “They are not tuition fees.”

Source: Legit.ng