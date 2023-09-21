Anambra government headed by Chukwuma Charles Soludo has done the unthinkable in the state

On Thursday, September 21, the governor declared free education across all government-owned Nursery and Primary Schools, including government-owned secondary school

Defending his move, Soludo maintained that it is the responsibility of the state government to provide free basic education where practicable, according to the constitution

Anambra state, Awka - Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has announced free education for public schools from nursery school to Junior Secondary School 3 (JSS3).

Soludo declares free compulsory education from nursery to JSS and reduces senior student fees. Photo credit: @CCSoludo

Source: Twitter

The governor made this known in a statement he personally signed and shared on his X page (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday, September 21.

Soludo made this declaration while on a visit to Premier Primary School Obosi and Ado Girls Security School Onitsha on Thursday.

Professor Soludo also emphasized that his administration will begin to use education as an opportunity equaliser.

The tweet sighed by Legit.ng reads thus:

"Today, I announced the commencement of free and qualitative education across all Government owned Nursery and Primary Schools, including government-owned secondary schools covering Junior Secondary School Students (JSS 1 - 3).

"This is not about tuition fees, but every other dues and levies running into thousands of Naira for Students per term. It is enshrined in our constitution that the State must provide free basic education where practicable.

"In Anambra, our greatest resource is our human capital. This is why our administration is taking intentional steps and making strategic investments into our public education. We have today declared that no Nursery, Primary or Junior Secondary School student must pay any fee, dues or levy going forward.

"For our senior secondary school students (SS 1 - 3) who paid between 8,000 to 12,000 Naira tuition fee depending on the school, we have brought that down to 5,000 Naira for all with no other fee, levy or dues attached to it. This fee is to be collected by the schools for operational purposes, not to be remitted to the government.

"We are committed to restoring the glory of our public schools as models of good education, returning education as the greatest opportunity equalizer for both the rich and the poor."

