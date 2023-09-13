Shehu Sani has backed the protest embarked upon by some students of the University of Lagos over the increment in tuition fees of the institution

The former lawmaker urged other Nigerian students to take such drastic action to address the situation

Meanwhile, the Wednesday, September 13, street walk, is the second protest in one week by the UNILAG students who are joined by colleagues from other universities

The former senator of Kaduna Central District, Shehu Sani has declared support behind the recent move of some students of the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Shehu Sani reacts as UNILAG students protest tuition fee hike. Photo credit: Senator Shehu Sani, @ikejabird

Source: Facebook

Recall that some UNILAG students, on Wednesday, September 13, hit the street to express their dissatisfaction with the raised tuition fees announced by the school management.

The protesters (the UNILAG students), joined by their peers from other universities, chanted centrally on the need for the school authorities to reduce the fees.

Reacting, In a post shared on his X page (formerly Twitter), Sani commended the students for their actions and urged other Nigerian students to emulate them.

Sani tweeted:

"Unilag students protest against the hike in school fees is commendable; Students from other higher institutions across the country facing same situation should emulate them."

Nigerians react to Shehu Sani's statement on X (Twitter)

As usual, Nigerians react as Shehu Sani reveals what Students should do over tuition hike; Legit.ng captured some of their reactions below;

@OwoBalo tweeted:

"Government trying to share palliative with right hand and collecting it back in their pockets with left hand. It is somehow ."

@Davidweizide tweeted:

"You are directly calling for students protest fully knowing that any protest at hand might lead to revolution?

@_Midax tweeted:

"The whole students could go on strike and still nothing will be done."

@nnaezema tweeted:

"I agree with you. Solidarity and collective action can lead to positive change."

@Sir_RomanticGuy tweeted:

"Students are facing Many challenges in this country......"

