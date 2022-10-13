The new global ranking for the best universities in the United Kingdom has ranked Oxford University as the number one

Oxford University also holds the number one spot for the global rankings that were dominated by the United States

Other universities like the University of Cambridge, Imperial College, University of Edinburgh and a host of others

The rankings for the best universities in the United Kingdom have been released by the Times Higher Education (THE). This foremost British academic magazine has been reeling news updates on campuses worldwide since 1971.

According to the magazine, the latest rankings cuts across tertiary institutions in England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland.

The University of Oxford according to the Times Higher Education is the best university in the UK and in the world. Photo: BBC

Source: UGC

The University of Oxford maintained its dominance as the best university in the United Kingdom and held the number one spot on the global rankings.

Meanwhile, the University of Cambridge holds the second spot as the best academic institution in the United Kingdom. At the same time, it had to settle for the third spot in the global ranking.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Similarly, the Imperial College in London is the third-best university in the United Kingdom and tenth place in the global rankings.

Below are the top ten universities in the United Kingdom

UK rank 2023 Global Rank 2023 University City/town 1 1 University of Oxford Oxford 2 3 University of Cambridge Cambridge Cambridge 3 10 Imperial College London London 4 22 UCL London 5 29 University of Edinburgh Edinburgh 6 35 King’s College London London 7 37 London School of Economics and Political Science London 8 54 University of Manchester Manchester 9 76 University of Bristol Bristol 10 82 University of Glasgow Glasgow

2023 world rankings: List of top 10 universities in the United States

Meanwhile, this year's list was dominated by schools in the United States of America with Oxford University in England holding on to the top spot.

No fewer than seven tertiary institutions in the United States made it to the top ten of the best universities in the world.

However, Harvard University in Massachusetts is the best tertiary institution in the United States and also the second best in the world

Source: Legit.ng