Global site navigation

Local editions

University Rankings: Top 10 Best Universities in the UK 2023
Education

University Rankings: Top 10 Best Universities in the UK 2023

by  Segun Adeyemi
  • The new global ranking for the best universities in the United Kingdom has ranked Oxford University as the number one
  • Oxford University also holds the number one spot for the global rankings that were dominated by the United States
  • Other universities like the University of Cambridge, Imperial College, University of Edinburgh and a host of others

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The rankings for the best universities in the United Kingdom have been released by the Times Higher Education (THE). This foremost British academic magazine has been reeling news updates on campuses worldwide since 1971.

According to the magazine, the latest rankings cuts across tertiary institutions in England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland.

University of Oxford
The University of Oxford according to the Times Higher Education is the best university in the UK and in the world. Photo: BBC
Source: UGC

The University of Oxford maintained its dominance as the best university in the United Kingdom and held the number one spot on the global rankings.

Read also

2023 world rankings: List of top 10 universities in United States

Meanwhile, the University of Cambridge holds the second spot as the best academic institution in the United Kingdom. At the same time, it had to settle for the third spot in the global ranking.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Similarly, the Imperial College in London is the third-best university in the United Kingdom and tenth place in the global rankings.

Below are the top ten universities in the United Kingdom

UK rank 2023 Global Rank 2023 UniversityCity/town
11University of OxfordOxford
23University of Cambridge CambridgeCambridge
310Imperial College LondonLondon
422UCLLondon
529University of EdinburghEdinburgh
635King’s College LondonLondon
737London School of Economics and Political ScienceLondon
854University of ManchesterManchester
976University of BristolBristol
1082University of GlasgowGlasgow

Read also

2023 rankings: List of top 10 universities in the world emerges

2023 world rankings: List of top 10 universities in the United States

Meanwhile, this year's list was dominated by schools in the United States of America with Oxford University in England holding on to the top spot.

No fewer than seven tertiary institutions in the United States made it to the top ten of the best universities in the world.

However, Harvard University in Massachusetts is the best tertiary institution in the United States and also the second best in the world

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel